Why Lady Louise Windsor has a big decision to make on her 18th birthday The young royal could use another title

The daughter of Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex turns 18 on 8 November – a happy occasion for the royal family.

As well as celebrating becoming an adult, Lady Louise Windsor has another landmark event she could embrace at the same time should she choose, and we at HELLO! are wondering what she will do.

In an interview with The Sunday Times' Christina Lamb back in 2020, Louise's mother Sophie explained: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

So should Lady Louise wish, when she turns 18 she can start to use her HRH title, which stands for 'Her Royal Highness'. In Britain, the use of HRH may only be conferred by letters patent from the Queen and only to the children of the monarch's son.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children Louise and James

Lady Louise has just completed her first year of A Levels, for which she is studying English, History, Politics and Drama.

Countess Sophie previously opened up about her daughter's education in the aforementioned Sunday Times interview, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

By the looks of things, Louise is likely to follow in her parents' footsteps and work for a living following university - if she goes - rather than become a working member of the royal family. But as we all know, things can change, as we've seen with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Lady Louise enjoying a spot of carriage driving

We recently saw photographs of Lady Louise enjoying her passion of carriage driving when she took part in the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Just like her late grandfather, Louise loves the sport and she even drove Prince Philip's carriage as she participated in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society.

