Royal back to school photos! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis and more pictured on their first day

It's September again and like thousands of students up and down the UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children will be among those returning to their classrooms this week. Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, are now in Year 8, Year 6 and Year 3 respectively at Lambrook School in Berkshire – a short drive from their Windsor home.

This year will be a milestone one for George before he moves onto his next school at the start of the next academic year in September 2026. It seems like yesterday when the shy little Prince held his dad Prince William's hand as they walked through the gates on his first day at Thomas's Battersea in south west London in 2017.

Two years later, George was joined by his little sister Charlotte at the school as she twiddled her ponytail and confidently shook her teacher's hand on her first day. William and Kate were also on hand to support their children when they dropped them off for their first day as they enrolled at Lambrook in 2022 – which also marked Louis' first ever day at school.

Now take a trip down memory lane to see more royals on their first day at school.

Louis looked confident on his first day Prince Louis The youngest of the Wales children walked happily alongside his mum Kate as he arrived for his first day in his reception class at Lambrook in September 2022.



Princess Charlotte shook her teacher's hand Princess Charlotte Prince William and Kate were there to drop Princess Charlotte off for her first day at school in September 2019. The then four-year-old joined her big brother George at the then £6,305-a-term school and was shown the way to her new Reception class. William told Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, that his daughter was "very excited" about her first day at school.

William supported his young son Prince George A nervous-looking George was dropped off at the school gates by his father William when he started at Thomas's in September 2017. Sadly, Kate had to miss her son's first day as she was suffering from severe morning sickness when pregnant with her youngest child Prince Louis at the time. George previously attended Westacre Montessori near his family's home in Norfolk.

Diana looked so proud of her boys Prince William and Prince Harry The royal brothers scored an A+ for making a very memorable entrance at Wetherby School in 1989 in London. Harry, who was about to turn five, was starting his first day of school, while big brother William helped show him the ropes. The siblings looked adorable in matching shorts, blazers, caps and long socks. While William carried a backpack, Harry was kitted out with a soft cloth bag.

Beatrice seemed a little unsure Princess Beatrice Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter Princess Beatrice is seen arriving for lessons at Upton House Nursery School in Windsor in 1991.



Eugenie beamed with delight on her first day Princess Eugenie While Princess Beatrice looked a little unsure, her sister Princess Eugenie was all smiles and eager to start her lessons on her first day in 1994. The royals' mum Sarah Ferguson took charge of the school bags, one of which had a 'Beatrice York' label printed on the front.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughters were like two peas in a pod as they arrived at Colegio Santa María de los Rosales in 2010. The royal sisters, who are only one year apart, sweetly held each other's hand as they started their first day at 'big school'. And now Sofia has just begun her second year at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, while Leonor has enrolled at the Naval Military Academy in Marín.

Estelle skipped into school Princess Estelle of Sweden Princess Estelle, a future queen of Sweden, was her cheery self as she attended a photocall with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel on her first day of pre-school in August 2014. Estelle was adorable with her hair pinned back, and a big broad smile on her face.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was supported by her parents Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra skipped her way into her first day of classes at Janslokka Skole in August 2010.



Princess Catharina-Amalia was given all the cuddles and kisses Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands And back in 2007, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's firstborn, Princess Catharina Amalia, showed no signs of nerves as she started her first day of school. The little girl gave her mum a huge hug before saying goodbye. The future Dutch queen is now studying for a BSc degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam.

The royals held hands Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth couldn't have looked any cuter as they arrived at school with their parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in 2006.



The royals smiled for a photo op at the palace Crown Prince Christian of Denmark Future Danish king Christian was full of enthusiasm as he left for his first day at Tranegard School with his parents, then Crown Prince Frederik and then Crown Princess Mary. The Crown Prince, who graduated from high school in June 2024, has just begun his Lieutenant's training course.