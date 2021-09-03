Ola and James Jordan's baby Ella gets her first haircut – and the video is adorable Read the former Strictly stars' parenting column

Strictly's Ola and James Jordan have a busy weekend coming up, preparing their home for a very exciting visit – one they have waited over a year for.

Ola's parents, who live in Poland, are making the trip over to see them and their daughter Ella after a long period apart due to the pandemic. "I'm so excited, I can't wait," Ola tells us.

It's also been a big week for Ella who had her very first haircut.

Make sure you watch our exclusive video below, as the little girl gets her hair trimmed in a very unusual way!

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Ella get her first haircut

Catch up on Ola, James and Ella's latest news below…

Ella's first-ever haircut

The first haircut is a big occasion for child and parent, when you cut off some of those gorgeous baby locks for a little smartening up.

Dad James says of Ella's first trim: "It was so sweet! Ola had done a photoshoot and at the end, the hair and makeup artist Alice said, 'Would you like me to cut Ella's hair?' We were like, 'Ok, cool, let's do it'.

But Ella was so tired and she kept pushing Alice away at the beginning." Ola adds: "I said, 'Give her five minutes and she's going to fall asleep and let's cut it then." So Ella had her haircut when she slept. We wish we could do that too!

Ella sleeps through her first haircut!

Ola tells us: "We didn't know how Ella was going to look like at the end, but she actually looks alright. She's got a little bob."

We ask if they kept a lock of Ella's cut hair as a keepsake? James makes us laugh when he says, "No, we're not weird," but then Ola tells him, "Yeah, of course I did!"

"Did you?!" he replies a little shocked.

So what does Ella think of her haircut? "I don't think she even noticed it to be honest with you," says Ola. "She didn't really react. I don't think she understands that she had a haircut!"

Mum Ola holds Ella during her haircut

James buys a 'no kids' car

If you follow James on Instagram, you'll have seen his very fancy new red car. "I love it!" he tells us. "I haven't had a new car for nearly six years so it's nice. I treated myself."

His car looks so nice, we ask if Ella and her baby stuff will be allowed in it…

"No!" he says. "No, that's what the Range Rover is for. Ola wanted the Range Rover, so she can have the Range Rover! No babies in my new car. Ola's not allowed to drive it because she's not allowed to curb the alloys [laughs]."

Ola grabs some me-time

We're pleased to hear that Ola grabbed a little me-time and headed to Bluewater for some solo shopping this week. So how did it feel?

Ola and baby Ella

"I didn't know what to do with myself," she reveals. "I bought clothes, it was amazing. I forgot what it was like to go out shopping by myself. I kept looking at my watch thinking, 'I know what he's going to say, that I was ages, so I don't want to be ages.'"

"But you were ages," says James.

"But it's still not as long as your golf. Your golf game the other day was six hours, James."

He tells Ola: "That's because I drove to Oxfordshire," and she jests, "I don't care!" [both laugh].

Ola adds: "I feel like we're going to keep writing down who's been out more!"

Ola's parents' visit

Ola's mum and dad are due to arrive in a week, so a big family reunion is in store. Ola tells us that they will likely stay for a month, which means lots of quality time together and few date nights squeezed in too, they hope.

Will her parents cook Polish food for Ella when they're here?

Ola says: "Well, we don't know. My mum is a very different cook to me, she's much better and she cooks all the time so I'm sure we're going to cook a lot of Polish food for Ella to try."

Former Strictly dancers Ola and James Jordan

Family trip to London

As we speak, the family are getting ready to go up to London.

"We're taking Ella to London today," says James. "We're going to a baby event then we're staying in a hotel – our first time in a hotel with Ella. Ola's dreading it. I'm like, chill out!"

Ola adds: "I thought we were going to drive there but James wants to go on the train. Now I'm stressed."

James replies: "So we'll probably drive so Ella can sleep on the way. She's never been in a hotel room. She won't be able to jump on the bed because they are a lot higher there - that will annoy her! We'll probably have to have her sleeping in-between us all night so that's going to be fun…"

Wishing you luck guys!

Read about Ola and James' hotel experience with Ella in next week's column with a new exclusive video!