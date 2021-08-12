Ola Jordan's birth story: 'My first day with Ella was a blur' - exclusive Catch up on the Strictly stars' latest column

Former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan has opened up to HELLO! about her birth with daughter Ella and the first few days of her life.

Speaking here in her parenting column with husband James, the mum-of-one revealed how most of Ella's first day now feels like a blur to her and she can barely remember it.

WATCH: Ella looks at her newborn clothes and toys!

Ola recalls: "I had a planned caesarean so it was actually quite a nice experience. It was calm and everything went smoothly. But because of all the drugs, I lost a lot of blood - to the point they were almost going to do a transfusion. Fortunately, I didn't have to, but I don't remember much of that day."

She continues: "I remember the birth, but it's just going back to the room afterwards – I think I slept pretty much the whole day, I can't remember anything."

Newborn baby Ella

"I didn't feel any pain, they just told me afterwards that I'd lost a lot of blood and they had to watch me more closely. I think James was worried about me – he's a worrier anyway. I think that day was probably a blur for him as well."

Ola adds: "I remember I looked on my phone and there were no pictures from that day; it was mainly James taking pictures of Ella. That's why I know it was a blur – I would have taken pictures of my baby and I didn't."

Ola told us how James was her rock at the birth.

She says: "James was great on the day and I didn't have to worry about anything. I loved the fact that he was there. Hearing about women not being able to have their husbands with them when they give birth in lockdown – I can't imagine doing that. He's my security blanket."

Dad James Jordan with Ella as a newborn

The couple conceived their daughter through IVF after trying for a baby for two years, so her arrival into the world was an emotional experience.

"I cried as soon as I saw Ella," says Ola. "They pulled the screen down slightly and lifted her up and showed her to us. I was like, 'Oh my god, there's a baby!' It's so normal but so surreal when it happens to you first time. It's the most amazing experience.

"We knew we were having a girl. They took her to weigh her and clean her up, then they brought her to me. It was amazing."

Little Ella was a beautiful baby

Ola also told HELLO! about her time recovering in hospital, revealing: "On the second day I didn't move much because of my C-section. They tell you to move but I was too weak to walk out of hospital on the second day. Two days later I came out."

She adds: "Lying there next to Ella was like an out of body experience – suddenly you've got this little munchkin next to you. I also found breastfeeding really hard. That was a bit of a struggle. I think that was quite traumatic for me to be honest."

Proud dad James holds up Ella

Ola admits she found the next few weeks at home quite strange as she adapted to life as a new mum.

She told us: "I found it a bit surreal. I'd sit there and go, 'Oh my god, what am I doing? What's next? Is my baby ok? Is she warm? Because you've never done it before so you have so many questions.

"Even dressing her to go home from the hospital – I was like, well I don't know what to put on her. There are things you don't know."

Ella now with mum and dad

Ella is now 17-months-old and the cutest little girl. In our exclusive video above, Ola showed Ella some of her newborn clothes and toys that she's kept as mementoes.

"I keep all of Ella's newborn things. I have her first wisp of hair!" says Ola. "I'm quite sentimental – to the point where I haven't got rid of even one item of hers."

