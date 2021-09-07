Jed Duggar's baby announcement leaves fans stunned

Jed Duggar and wife Katey have shared the wonderful news that they are expecting their first baby together - but the controversial way they announced it has left many upset.

The pair, who wed in April in Arkansas, shared a YouTube video with fans, revealing that they took the pregnancy test in a local Walmart and days later announced the news to the family at a Nationals baseball game.

But alongside the video was an Instagram post captioned: "She tested positive, but not for Covid," along with a winking face emoji.

WATCH: Jed and Katey Duggar announce baby news

The two also posed for a picture - shared in the video - with them having used that line on a letterboard.

While many were happy for the pair's joyous news, including family members Joy-Anna and Jessa, who both shard their congratulations, many found the joke about the coronavirus insensitive.

"This is so tasteless and tone deaf," wrote one fan on a post shared by Without a Crystal Ball host Katie Joy. Katie shared stats about Arkansas's death rates due to low vaccination rates, reminding fans that "656,000 Americans have died from Covid since the virus hit 18 months ago".

The pair limited comments after posting the caption

"That’s super cringy & insensitive. They’re really showing their immaturity" added another upset fan.

Jed, 22, married 24-year-old Katey in April after keeping their courtship and engagement private.

Their baby is due in April 2022, and in the posts they shared on social media the letterboard read: "And then there were three."

Their pregnancy announcement was overshadowed by the fan disappointment

"Congratulations!! So happy for y’all!" commented Jed's older sister Jill, while Joy-Anna shared her excitement and added: "And the video was great!"

"So so happy for y’all! You’re going to be the best parents!" added Jessa.

The wedding ceremony was publicly aired across YouTube for family and friends who were unable to attend, but later made private.

Jed and Katey wed in April 2021

It appeared that many of Jed's family were there, with his niece Felicity Vuolo acting as one of the flower girls.

The pair chose to have their first kiss off-camera after they recited their vows which included Katey reading from Proverbs 31 and sharing: "I will submit to your authority as you submit to Christ."

The groom was joined by his twin brother Jeremiah at the altar as his best man, while Katey's sister acted as her maid of honor. The bride stunned fans in a gorgeous white lace gown, with a tulle skirt and three-quarter length sleeves.

