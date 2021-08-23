Joy-Anna Duggar shares rare family pictures to celebrate major milestone

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar has shared a series of rare snaps to celebrate her daughter Evelyn's first birthday.

The mom-of-two created two video montages to celebrate the special day, and included pictures of Evelyn with her uncles and aunties, including Jed and new wife Katey, and Joy's younger brother Jason.

"One year.... I remember listening to this song on repeat when I was pregnant with you," Joy captioned the first video referencing JJ Heller's version of the Adele classic Make You Feel My Love.

"I couldn’t wait to hold you in my arms and watch you grow. and here you are, somehow, already a year old! Evelyn, Mama and Papa love you so much. You will always be our Princess."

She added: "You are kind, gentle, beautiful, smart, strong and tough. and we are so blessed to have you as our daughter."

In the videos were also photos of Joy's older sister Jessa's daughter Ivy giving her cousin a big cuddle.

Jed and Katey with their niece

"Happy birthday Evy!" commented Jessa, while brother John and his wife Abbie added: "Sweet girl!"

Fans also shared their well wishes, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to Evelyn and can't believe she's grow up so fast!"

"Happy birthday Evelyn!! She always looks so happy," another added.

Ivy and Evy are cousins

Evelyn is Joy and husband Austin Forsyth's second child after son Gideon.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," the star wrote on Instagram, announcing her arrival.

"She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!" the stay-at-home mom added.

"She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special! We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

Uncle Jason with his niece

Joy-Anna is the fifth daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the ninth of 19 children.

She married Austin in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan.

