Jessa Duggar shares major family update in sweet new video

Jessa Duggar has shared a sweet update on her eldest son, revealing that he lost his first tooth. Spurgeon, five, had a wiggly front tooth for several weeks and in a new family video, Jessa shared that the tooth was out and her son was excited to get a dollar.

"We were going to the butchers to get some meat but all of a sudden it hurt my tooth and when we got home I found out… it wiggled," he told the camera.

"I wiggled it with my fingers, and then went to the mirror and sure enough, it's loose!"

The young boy then joked: "I told all my aunts and uncles and cousins my tooth was loose, not all of them, but some of them because I have a lot of cousins!"

Jessa then shared that days later the tooth fell out and husband Ben Seewald revealed that Spurgeon "spit something out on the table and said 'wait, my tooth!'"

"How does it feel? What are you going to do with it?" asked Ben, to which Spurgeon replied: "Put it under my pillow and see if it's really true that a grown up puts a dollar [there]."

Spurgeon proudly showed off his new gap

Jessa married Ben in 2014 and is mom to five-year-old Spurgeon, four-year-old Henry and one-year-old daughter Ivy. Jessa is also expecting her fourth child.

The mom regularly shares videos of her life with fans, and recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her youngest daughter Ivy playing with plant soil.

Jessa is mom to three

But fans of Counting On joked that she was clearly practising to work with her Auntie Jana, who is known for being greenfingered in the family.

In the picture, Ivy had removed the dry soil from the plant pot and had been playing with it on a white rug.

