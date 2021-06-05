Jessa Duggar posts adorable family picture amid major change

Jessa Duggar has shared a sweet family snap of her three children playing together.

The mom took to social media to post the picture of her three children in an Amazon box pretending it was a boat.

"The best kind of afternoon," she captioned the post along with a heart emoji and boat emoji.

MORE: Jessa Duggar shares adorable family update after lunch with sister Jill

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessa Duggar shares sweet update

Family friend Carlin Bates was quick to comment and share her own heart emojis, while one follower joked: "Room full of toys...box for the win."

Jessa is mom to Spurgeon, five, Henry, four, and two-year-old Ivy, and is expecting her fourth children with husband Ben Seewald.

They revealed their happy news in February while also sharing that they suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Her children found a new use for the old box

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

The Counting On star regularly shares videos of her life with fans, and recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her youngest daughter Ivy playing with plant soil.

Jessa shared her tragic baby news in February but also revealed she was expecting again

Spurgeon also celebrated a big milestone, with mom Jessa capturing the moment he lost his first tooth.

"We were going to the butchers to get some meat but all of a sudden it hurt my tooth and when we got home I found out… it wiggled," he told the camera.

"I wiggled it with my fingers, and then went to the mirror and sure enough, it's loose!"

The three children appear regularly on Jessa's social media channels

The young boy then joked: "I told all my aunts and uncles and cousins my tooth was loose - not all of them, but some of them because I have a lot of cousins!"

Jessa then shared that days later the tooth fell out and husband Ben revealed that Spurgeon "spit something out on the table and said 'wait, my tooth!'"

"How does it feel? What are you going to do with it?" asked Ben, to which Spurgeon replied: "Put it under my pillow and see if it's really true that a grown up puts a dollar [there]."

Read more HELLO! US stories here