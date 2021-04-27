Counting On fans say the same thing as Jessa Duggar reveals daughter's messy activity Jessa is expecting her fourth baby

Jessa Seewald took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her youngest daughter Ivy playing with plant soil.

But fans of Counting On joked that she was clearly practising to work with her Auntie Jana, who is known for being greenfingered in the family.

In the picture, Ivy had removed the dry soil from the plant pot and had been playing with it on a white rug.

MORE: Counting On star Joy Anna Duggar celebrates exciting milestone with adorable video of baby daughter

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duggars explain courtship

"Perspective: At least it was DRY soil before I watered the plant or she would’ve been making mud pies on the white rug," Jessa captioned the snap.

"This vacuumed up without a trace. Count your blessings."

"I wish more people wouldn’t fuss about messes. Life’s too short," commented one fan, as another joked: "She is practicing to work with her Auntie Jana in the big garden."

Jessa shared pictures of Ivy's mess

Family friend Carlin Bates added of her own daughter: "Layla loves to get into my plants too. Love your perspective."

Jessa is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald; the pair are parents to five-year-old Spurgeon, four-year-old Henry and one-year-old daughter Ivy.

Jessa, the third daughter of Jim Bob and Muchelle Duggar, was recently reunited with her sister Jill for a fun family day trip to a vintage market.

Jessa is mom to three children and is expecting her fourth

The sisters are rarely seen together due to Jill's estrangement from her father and the family home.

But on Friday the two took their children to the Vintage Days Market in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jill documented the fun day on social media for fans.

Jessa is one of 19 children

The mom-of-two shared a video of the "cute stuff" they found, including rustic signs and home furniture.

"Jessa and I had fun," Jill captioned the videos, "make sure you check it out."

Read more HELLO! US stories here