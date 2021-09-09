Kylie Jenner showcases baby bump in white leather mini dress - and fans are saying the same thing The beauty mogul is pregnant with her second child

Kylie Jenner has posed up a storm with her baby bump – just one day after announcing to the world that she and partner Travis Scott are expecting their second child together.

MORE: Kylie Jenner fans convinced the pregnant star has hinted at baby's gender

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the 24-year-old beauty mogul shared several snaps that showed her in a stunning white leather mini dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner introduces adorable new puppy - Kevin

Fans loved the daring maternity look, with many labelling her a "hot mama".

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's epic daily diet is so easy to recreate – and it's not as healthy as you think

MORE: Kylie Jenner's £29million home could be mistaken for a luxury resort

Kylie kept her first pregnancy a secret and only opened up about it a few weeks after welcoming her daughter Stormi, so fans are clearly delighted to be on this journey with her.

The star is thought to be in her second trimester

"The fact that we get to live thru kylie pregnant era!!!!!!!! SCREAMING," wrote one, whilst a second added: "The pregnancy content we all needed!"

A third remarked: "Pregnant Kylie content? We deserve this."

After months of speculation, Kylie finally confirmed her pregnancy this week with a touching new video, where she took them through her own discovery process.

Kylie and Travis are already parents to three-year-old Stormi

She started the clip off with a positive pregnancy test and a visit to the doctor for a sonogram, following which her three-year-old, Stormi Webster, shared pictures from the sonogram with her mom, Kris Jenner.

As Kris started crying, it also cut to clips of Kylie's birthday video, which originally had fans convinced about the baby's gender.

It then cut to a shot of Kylie standing in the sun wearing a revealing cut-out dress that fully exposed her baby bump.

She simply captioned the video with a white heart and pregnant emoji while tagging her partner and the baby's father, Travis Scott.

The make-up sensation has long been vocal about her desire to have more children, and in January 2020 admitted that she sees herself having lots of kids.