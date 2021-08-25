Kylie Jenner fans convinced the pregnant star has hinted at baby's gender The 24-year-old is yet to confirm her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has kept quiet since reports last week speculated that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together – but on Tuesday she had fans excited with a new post on Instagram.

The 24-year-old shared six adorable pictures of her daughter Stormi, and captioned the post: "Favorite girl," accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

In the snaps, the three-year-old is posing up a storm whilst wearing a black T-shirt promoting the new Space Jam film, white baggy jeans and a pair of Nike trainers with blue and black details.

Fans loved the snaps but were quick to examine the caption and the choice of color used, with one noting: "Kylie, that is a lot of blue."

Stormi looked adorable in her outfit

A second added: "So it's a boy then?" whilst a third remarked: "Ohh so she's having a boy. Got it."

Kylie's second pregnancy was first reported last week.

The makeup mogul has long been vocal about her desire to have more children, and in January 2020 admitted that she sees herself having lots of kids.

The three-year-old often appears on her mum's Instagram

"I can't wait to have more babies," she said in a YouTube video, adding that she doesn't "have a timeline to do this".

Later that year, she joked with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou that she actually wants "seven kids down the line, but not right now".

She added at the time: "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

Neither Kylie nor Travis have spoken publicly about the claims.

The pair also did not confirm their first pregnancy until Kylie safely delivered their daughter.