Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with second baby in touching new video What a beauty

Kylie Jenner just dropped the bombshell that she is expecting baby number two, finally confirming the news that fans had been speculating over for a while.

While rumors had been circulating about the make-up mogul's pregnancy for a few weeks now, she never spoke up about it herself.

However, she finally confirmed it to her legions of fans with a touching new video, where she took them through her own discovery process.

She started the clip off with a positive pregnancy test and a visit to the doctor for a sonogram, following which her three-year-old, Stormi Webster, shared pictures from the sonogram with her mom, Kris Jenner.

As Kris started crying, it also cut to clips of Kylie's birthday video, which originally had fans convinced about the baby's gender.

It then cut to a shot of Kylie standing in the sun wearing a revealing cut-out dress that fully exposed her baby bump.

Kylie revealed her pregnancy with a beautiful video

She simply captioned the video with a white heart and pregnant emoji while tagging her partner and the baby's father, Travis Scott.

The video got several people feeling emotional, including her family, with Khloe Kardashian commenting, "Awwwww," and a series of crying emojis.

Kourtney wrote, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," and many other fans reacted with shock and glee, with exclamations of "OMG" and "beautiful!" being thrown around.

The make-up sensation has long been vocal about her desire to have more children, and in January 2020 admitted that she sees herself having lots of kids.

She showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning dress

"I can't wait to have more babies," she said in a YouTube video, adding that she doesn't "have a timeline to do this."

Neither Kylie nor Travis had spoken publicly about the claims regarding her pregnancy, and their posts continued to keep things hidden, until now.

An official congratulations to the two!

