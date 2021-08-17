Kylie Jenner's epic daily diet is so easy to recreate – and it's not as healthy as you think

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kim Kardashian and her famous sisters have shared their go-to beauty products, skincare favourites, and signature salads over the years, but have you ever wondered about their *real* dietary habits? Kylie Jenner took to TikTok on Sunday to go behind the scenes of her daily diet – and we're ready to take notes.

Posing in a coral, ab-baring activewear set to introduce her 'What I Eat in a Day' video, the 24-year-old model didn't need to convince us to keep watching. There's no doubt Kylie owes her health to a dedicated fitness and meal plan routine.

Read on to discover exactly what Kylie Jenner eats in a day…

What does Kylie Jenner eat for breakfast?

According to her TikTok video, the makeup mogul likes to start her day with a large bowl of crunchy granola, natural yoghurt and fresh berries. Packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, this fruity breakfast is the perfect kickstart for radiant skin, hair and nails.

The glamorous mother also opted for a matcha latte to accompany her morning meal, which is believed to boost brain function and improve metabolism.

Healthy smoothies and green juices are a regular in Kylie's diet

Kylie has also been known to savour avocado toast in the mornings, topping her breakfast with a drizzle of honey and chilli flakes for a sweet yet spicy kick.

What does Kylie Jenner eat for lunch?

If you haven’t seen Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe tossing their salads on KUWTK then seriously, where have you been? A lunchtime staple for the Kardashian sisters, it's no surprise that Kylie opted for a nutrient-packed salad for her midday meal.

The Kardashians have confirmed on many occasions that their go-to salad spot is Californian healthy pit stop, Health Nut. Surprisingly, this is a fairly low-key neighbourhood spot, selling their signature salads and wraps for around $10, where they all tend to opt for Health Nut's ultra-filling 'Chinese Chicken Salad'.

Kylie shared what she eats in a day on TikTok

This tasty shredded chicken is cooked without butter, oils or fats – complete with fresh leafy greens and creamy sesame dressing. At just under 400 calories a serving, this nutritious salad makes a delicious nutrient-packed lunch.

To credit the Kardashians - their signature salad shake is probably the best method for achieving ideal dressing coverage.

Kylie also hydrates with refreshing lemon water throughout the day, which can help ease digestion and promote healthy skin from the inside out. The radiant star also adds a few drops of the TikTok viral liquid chlorophyll to her water, which claims to be a "powerful detoxifying, healing and energizing tonic.”

Liquid Chlorophyll Drops, £14.95 / $20.68, Amazon

What does Kylie Jenner eat for dinner?

For Kylie, the key really is balance when it comes to eating well. Her dinner consisted of a leafy green side salad, fresh asparagus spears for an iron-rich kick and a helping of creamy chicken pasta for a mix of protein and carbs.

Despite the meal looking delicious, fans were seriously divided in the comments over Kylie's portion size. "I could never have that much control over pasta portions", responded a fan, whilst another agreed: "That was such a small amount of pasta!"

Kylie's fans were left concerned over her small pasta portion

Although Kylie's meal might look small, the reason behind her petite pasta portion isn't necessarily because she's being restrictive. Eating a heavy meal late in the evening can actually effect your sleep, with studies linking late-night eating to heartburn, indigestion, and even weight gain.

What does Kylie Jenner eat for snacks?

Despite leading an extremely busy lifestyle and running around after her daughter Stormi, fitness fan Kylie still finds time to enjoy some delicious snacks throughout the day.

The KUWTK also enjoys the occasional glass of wine or champagne

The star previously revealed the recipe for her favourite chocolate chip cookies, and we're seriously obsessed. These gooey, sugary snacks might not be the healthiest – but everything in moderation appears to be Kylie's philosophy for a healthy balanced diet. We can get on board with that!

