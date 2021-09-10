Alex Jones emotional as son Teddy reaches special milestone The One Show host was 'holding it together'

It was a big day in the Jones-Thomson household on Thursday as Alex Jones eldest child, Teddy, started school. Just like any parent, The One Show host was full of emotion as her little boy reached this special milestone.

Sharing a clip of four-year-old Teddy in a David Lloyd swimming pool, Alex wrote: "Big day today. Swimming lesson and first afternoon at reception. I'm just about holding it together."

Aw, that is a big day for Teddy, first swimming then starting school – we're not surprised the occasion got to Alex.

Alex and her husband Charlie welcomed their third child, a daughter named Annie, on 21 August so it's been a busy time for the family of five.

Since Annie arrived we've seen Instagram photos of the clan out and about on walks, bouncy castles and at the beach, enjoying their time together before school started.

Alex shared a snap of the family at the beach, writing: "Trying to make the most of our time before little Ted starts school and Charlie goes back to work, so we took a trip to the coast. The weather was stunning and it was so nice to see the sea and feel sand between our toes and little Annie loved the fresh air."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex told us she was determined to see Teddy's first day at school, even if she'd just given birth!

"Oh my gosh, even if I've had the baby an hour before, nothing will stop me – literally hell or high water. I mean, I wouldn't miss it for the world. I think it's a rite of passage as a parent. Both Charlie and myself will probably go. I will sob, I mean, I'm filling up now thinking about it. We will then go for a coffee and gather ourselves.

"The great thing about the job I do is that I will be able to take him into school. It's the evenings that are trickier, so it's really important to me that I'm the one that's present and able to drop him off."

