Alex Jones transforms home to celebrate son Teddy's birthday

It's been a special weekend for Alex Jones and her family – and we're not talking about the snowy weather!

The One Show host celebrated her son Teddy's fourth birthday at home with her husband Charlie Thompson and their youngest son Kit, one.

Despite it being a low-key event, the Welsh TV star still ensured it was a birthday to remember by totally transforming the living room of their Victorian family home in London.

"Party for 4," Alex captioned one photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed off the decorations. They included multicoloured balloons strewn across the floor and a 'Happy Birthday' banner hung across the glass doors that lead to the garden.

A blue number four balloon also added to the aesthetic, while a spotty tablecloth could be seen on the table – which we presume was stocked full of tasty treats and a birthday cake.

Alex later shared a snap of her little boy enjoying his family party, dressed in a blue outfit that matched the balloon he was holding up to the camera.

Alex showed off her birthday decorations for son Teddy

Judging by the mini kitchen set, Thomas the Tank Engine scooter and other toys in the background, there appeared to be plenty to keep Teddy entertained on his special day.

And it wasn't just his parents that wished him well on his birthday; Alex's family also joined in on a Zoom call. "We had a lovely time despite everything," she wrote.

Teddy had a birthday Zoom call with his family

This is not the first time the doting mum-of-two has had to alter family celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While celebrating Kit's first birthday last March, she wrote: "It’s not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We’ll celebrate again on the other side."

