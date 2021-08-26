Alex Jones shares adorable first clip of her newborn daughter with siblings The One Show host is now a mum-of-three

Aw, we are getting so gooey over Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson's baby girl.

The One Show host took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to share the sweetest boomerang video of her three children together – the first time we've seen her sons Teddy and Kit with their little sister.

WATCH: Alex take her sons out to play before the birth

"First day out and we are officially a convoy," wrote Alex.

In the clip, we see her eldest son Teddy pushing his baby sister along in her pram next to his grandma. Behind him is Alex pushing her middle son Kit in another buggy – we see what she means about a convoy!

Alex with her three children out for their first walk together

As any parent knows, that first trip out of the house with a newborn is a huge deal. It takes an age to get ready and to time your walk perfectly between nappy changes and feeds. Factor in getting two other children out the door, and we're impressed.

Alex also shared another photo on her Instagram page of her newborn daughter - a snap of herself and baby girl enjoying a cuddle.

Mum and daughter together

Alex posted: "The night shift. Emergency workers, supermarket staff, cabbies, factory workers, lorry drivers, D.J’s, fellow breastfeeders. Whatever your reasons for being awake through the night, I’m thinking of you."

Alex and Charlie welcomed their daughter on Saturday, sharing the happy news on social media.

"We have some news... ", wrote Alex. "Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex and Charlie with their baby girl

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Confirming they will announce the name shortly, she added: "It still doesn't feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."

