Penny Lancaster shares rare photos of children as they enjoy last rays of sun

Penny Lancaster is a doting mother to sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, ten, and on Thursday the family enjoyed the last rays of sunshine before the inevitable autumnal rains.

The mum-of-two shared two photos of her brood, the first one featured Aiden sitting with a group of his friends, as they faced away from the camera, and the second saw Alastair relaxing on a pool lilo on top of a serene pond.

In the first post, she added lyrics from Chris Rea's Sweet Summer Day, which further highlighted the summery mood that the photos cast.

For the second photo, she played a relaxing melodic tune.

Penny shares her two children with husband Rod Stewart, who is also father to six other children.

His first daughter, Sarah Streeter, was born in 1963 and was raised by adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

Meanwhile, he shares Kimberly and Sean with ex-wife Alana Stewart, daughter Ruby with ex-partner Kelly Emberg and Renee and Liam with his second wife, Rachel Hunter.

The boys soaked up the last of the summer sun

The Loose Women star doesn't often share pictures of her children online and hid both of their faces on this occasion, and earlier this year she thrilled fans with an insight into Aiden's birthday celebrations.

Just like his dad, Aiden is a passionate supporter of Celtic FC, and Penny decided to bake a cake in honour of the Scottish football club for the birthday boy to enjoy.

She shared a photo of her incredible creation, which was covered with turquoise and green icing and featured a Celtic-themed topper, which read 'Happy Birthday Aiden'.

Penny is a doting mum to two children

The cake was also adorned with miniature football players and two white candles to mark Aiden's age. In the background of the photo, a sweet snapshot was also visible, showing both of Penny and Rod's sons in their green and white Celtic kits and appearing to be sat in the Glasgow football stadium.

Penny's second birthday photo showed a stack of pancakes covered in chocolate sauce, bananas and blueberries, as well as decorative white stars.

The star explained in the caption: "Made my first lemon drizzle birthday cake and blueberry, banana pancakes for my birthday boy today!"

