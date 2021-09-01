Jessica Simpson posts adorable Lady and the Tramp-esque photo with young daughter Where do you stand?

Jessica Simpson is a doting mother to three children, and on Tuesday she posted an adorable picture with one of her daughters, but it ended up dividing fans!

The actress and daughter Maxwell, nine, posed in a Lady and the Tramp style pose, but instead of spaghetti, they both had some crispy bacon in their mouths.

The mother and daughter were eating in a small restaurant and had a large breakfast spread in front of them, topped off with a small bowl of fruit, some orange juice and even a chocolate milkshake.

In the caption, Jessica revealed one of her food secrets, as she explained: "My kids make fun of me since I only eat the tips of the bacon."

The post ended up dividing her fans, as plenty agreed with her, but others voicing their love for the rest of the food item.

One said: "I only eat tips too! Because they're crispy. I don't care for chewy bacon," and another enthused: "SAME!!!!!"

The pair looked like they were reenacting Lady and the Tramp

A third posted: "Me toooooo!!!! And I leave the rest."

But there was a little bit of pushback, as one questioned: "Why?" and another commented: "Leaving all the stuff behind," and added a facepalm emoji.

Alongside Ace, Jessica also shares son Ace, eight, and daughter, Birdie, two with husband Eric Johnson.

Last week, the Dukes of Hazzard star stunned fans with just how tall her two eldest children had grown.

The 41-year-old showed a photo of the children and noted how they were returning to school. She wrote: "After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!! New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed."

The star has three children

Her followers commented: "They grow up so fast, next thing they'll be teenagers," and another mirrored the statement by writing: "So grown up, but still adorable," and a third added: "They look so tall."

The country singer had to home school her children last year, and told Self: "We teach our children morals and values and how to be kind and sincere and genuine. But, oh my gosh, doing third-grade math nowadays is like doing it in seventh grade.

"I can't believe these kids have to do this much at home. But they're champions. They're doing a great job."

