Christine Lampard stuns fans with rare pictures of her children on family day out

Christine Lampard has had a busy week presenting on Lorraine, and so the star treated herself, husband Frank Lampard, and their two children to a family day out at the zoo.

Christine and Frank are parents to daughter Patricia, two, and son Freddie, who is five months old.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family life during day out

The doting mum shared several snaps from their day out. In one picture, the family were close to the giraffe enclosure as Frank pushed baby Freddie in a buggy, while Patricia tucked into a chocolate lolly.

Another photo saw the group looking at some tortoises, with baby Freddie in a harness on Christine's chest, and the final image featured some lemurs.

The presenter kept her caption short, as she wrote: "#daytrip @zsllondonzoo," she also added the face surrounded by hearts, giraffe and monkey emojis to the post.

The adorable photos sent the 42-year-old's fans wild, as they rushed to the comments to share their love.

The star's family looked enthralled with the giraffe

"Great photos," said one. "I used to have bunches like Patricia, I'd love to have my hair like that now."

A second added: "Curls & chocolate, love it," while a third enthused: "Aww look at those 2 wee cupcakes beautiful family x," and a fourth suggested they head for Colchester Zoo for a future day out.

Although the couple are the perfect parents to their two young children, Christine has insisted that they're not planning on welcoming a third.

During a candid conversation with the Sunday Telegraph, the star confessed: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."

She then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman. "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable," Christine explained.

The family also saw some tortoises

"I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

The Loose Women panellist went on to confess that IVF was not an option after watching her friends go through it themselves. "I had friends who were going through IVF and I knew how traumatic that whole journey could be," she added.

"I didn't think I had it in me to go through that."

