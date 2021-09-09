Fearne Cotton shares beautiful pictures of her daughter to mark her birthday Happy birthday Honey!

Fearne Cotton generally keeps her children out of the spotlight, but on Thursday the doting mum shared some sweet pictures of her daughter Honey to mark her sixth birthday.

The mum-of-two shared several photos of her daughter, two of them showed her at the beach, while another one saw her enjoying herself on a small trampoline.

Fearne then paid a heartfelt tribute to her young girl. "Happy birthday my ginger queen," she sweetly wrote. "How lucky we are that you come into the world 6 years ago today.

"Ginger joy every day of the year with you my sweet Honey! The kindest soul there is. Honey Kristy Wood is 6!!!! Love you angel girl."

She then joked: "PS Rex has been awake since 5:00am as he knew he might be getting a small sibling gift to keep the piece [sic]. I feel 116 years old. Birthday coffee for mum whilst I drown in LOL dolls."

The 40-year-old also noted one celebrity friend who shared her daughter's birthday, saying: "Oh and happy birthday to Honeys godfather, our darling @therealgokwan. How special you share the same day! Virgo power! We love you Gokkles."

Fearne had a beautiful tribute for her daughter

Fans also left sweet messages for Honey on her big day, as one penned: "Happy Birthday to the sweetest Honey there ever was," and another added: "Ahhh happy birthday here's to another year filled with LOL dolls, mum loves them."

A third commented: "Happy sweet magical Birthday to your little petunia," while others posted cake and heart emojis.

Fearne recently had her own big day to celebrate as she turned 40 earlier this month, and while her husband, Jesse Wood, got her a spectacular birthday cake, she received a more extravagant one from celebrity friend Craig David.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Fearne's cake looked like a work of art and featured pink icing with gold and dark pink decorations and pink roses on top.

"Happy 40th Birthday Fearne" was attached to the top in gold lettering and the cake also had the effect of icing dripping down the sides. Yummy!

Fearne keeps the identities of her children private

Captioning the snap, a surprised Fearne wrote: "Oh my god @craigdavid thank you angel friend."

Close friend Holly Willoughby also sent her a beautiful message with a throwback snap of the pair together.

Pouting for the camera, Holly looked stunning sporting a blue military-style jacket, while her trademark blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders. Fearne meanwhile looked wild in a neon yellow animal print dress with a crown superimposed on her head.

"Love you Cotton Chops!" the This Morning presenter posted.

