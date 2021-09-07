Georgia Tennant is a doting mum to five children, and while most of her brood are off at school, youngest daughter Birdie, one, is a bit too young.

MORE: David Tennant's private home with wife Georgia where they're raising five kids – photos

But that means that she got to spend some quality alone time with her mother – or at least it would have been if she hadn't decided to have a small nap!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares adorable video of daughter Birdie dancing

The mum-of-five shared the adorable photo on her Instagram, which showed her young daughter face-down in a chair wearing a green top and nappy that featured rockets and aliens.

In the caption, the actress joked: "'Thank [expletive] they're all back to school'- Birdie T, 2021. #backtoschool."

Fans fell in love with sweet snap, with it gaining over 16,000 likes within ten hours.

"Awwww, Birdie gets mummy all to herself for a bit," one commented, while a second added: "She must be happy to have you all to herself."

The youngster decided to have a nap

Many parents also found themselves jokingly agreeing with Georgia's caption, while another follower was mystified by the position that Birdie had decided to sleep in.

MORE: Georgia Tennant sends fans into meltdown with latest photo of eldest son Ty

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares rare photo of Doris – and it's adorable

"I wish I had a toddler's ability to nap anywhere in any position," they said. "We don't give them enough credit for this."

The proud mum recently had some amazing news to share as daughter Olive, ten, prepared to make her film debut in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming film, Belfast.

The upcoming British-Irish drama film stars Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Caitriona Balfe and newcomer Jude Hill. It tells the poignant story of one boy’s childhood amid the mayhem of the late 1960s.

Fans of the star were quick to react, with one writing: "Congratulations #olivetennant!! Looks amazing and what a cast to be part of. Can't wait to watch."

Another remarked: "So talent really does just run in the family huh? CONGRATS ON CREATING ANOTHER INSPIRING HUMAN!"

Georgia has shared several sweet photos of Birdie

This won't be Olive's first acting role, however, as the youngster made a cameo as John Barrowman's daughter in the 50th anniversary spoof The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.

And it's clear that acting talent runs in the family, as Georgia's eldest child, Ty, 19, is also an actor. The teenager has appeared in series like Casualty, Doom Patrol and War of the Worlds.

In 2019, he made his feature film debut in Tolkien, where he played a young Christopher Wiseman.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.