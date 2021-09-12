Ruth Langsford shares upsetting family news regarding mum Joan as fans send support

Ruth Langsford has been inundated with support from her celebrity friends and followers after sharing upsetting personal news regarding her mum, Joan.

Ruth took to Instagram on Sunday to share that her mother wouldn't be joining her and husband Eamonn Holmes at their Surrey home this weekend because she'd suffered a nasty fall.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's mum Joan in recovery following her fall

The Loose Women presenter penned an emotional message to fans beneath a heartwarming video of Joan with the family's beloved dog, Maggie.

"Sadly no Mum for Sunday lunch today… she’s had a fall. Nothing broken thank goodness but quite battered and bruised poor love," shared Ruth.

Reassuring fans that her mum was in good spirits despite her accident, Ruth wrote: "She needs a walking frame to get around at the moment and is still in some pain but typical Mum…stoic and cheerful as ever. Maggie giving her some healing love."

Fans rushed to the comments to flood Ruth with support following her sad news. The presenter often spends her Sunday cooking with her mum and spending quality time with her at home, delighting fans with touching videos of their incredibly close bond.

"Aww bless, hope she's back to herself soon," penned Gogglebox star Izzi Warner, while a fan wrote: "Big cuddle for your lovely mum, hope she gets well soon."

A third fan wrote: "Aah. Hope she’s ok. Will miss her sherry dance this week."

Ruth shares an incredibly close relationship with her mum, Joan

In March, Ruth and her beloved mum Joan were finally reunited after being forced to spend a year apart due to coronavirus restrictions. Prior to their reunion, Ruth had become visibly emotional on Loose Women as she spoke about her mother.

The panellists were debating visiting rights at care homes when Ruth tearfully shared: "This is very close to my heart as my mum has not been out of her care home since March. The biggest concern for lots of people is if they die and you haven't actually held them.

"I've seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time, but I haven't physically touched and that's always a big concern." She continued: "I can't praise the care workers at my mum's care home enough, they are incredible. But they are doing their daily jobs and are very, very busy."

