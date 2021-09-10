Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' plans to move to Ireland revealed This Morning presenters Ruth and Eamonn live in Surrey

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford currently live in Surrey, but it has emerged in a recent interview with Belfast Live that Eamonn is planning to pursue a permanent move to Northern Ireland one day.

The interviewer was keen to find out if the This Morning host would ever move back home. He replied: "Oh aye, that would be very much the way I'd see the future, yes. It's funny, places and peoples change but that would be very much my ambition, to be home full time."

Going on to say: "I miss Belfast a lot. When I’m busy it's harder to miss it because I'm engrossed in what I’m doing, but when I stop it hits me. When I'm home, I’m always with my friends and brothers, and my mum who's 92."

He also revealed that is wife Ruth is a big fan of his native land too, enjoying visits to Ireland where she gets to see Eamonn's family and other adoring fans.

The couple currently reside in a palatial-looking home in Surrey which they show of via their social media channels.

The property has six gorgeous bedrooms, a modern living room and a pristine garden which Eamonn likes to take care of.

You'll often find Ruth in the kitchen, preparing food with her beloved mother or sharing her top cleaning tips with her fans on Instagram. The cooking space is equipped with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a swanky central island, offering plenty of room for the presenter to cook as well as entertain.

While the kitchen may be Ruth's domain, Eamonn spends a lot of time in his own man cave/office. The room is filled with Manchester United memorabilia including a statement red floor, signed photos, and a limited-edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

