Ruth Langsford shares heartfelt family video amid wedding anniversary with Eamonn Holmes

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary to husband and fellow TV presenter Eamonn Holmes on Saturday, melting the hearts of fans with her adorable throwback wedding photos.

Yet the 61-year-old star celebrated her special day in the most unusual way – and fans agreed it was so sweet.

Ruth shares an incredibly close bond with her mother Joan and spends most weekends with her making a heart family roast, so it came as no surprise when Ruth posted a heartwarming video of her mum helping out with the gardening on her wedding anniversary on Saturday.

"A wonderful afternoon spent gardening with Mum….it’s the little things," shared Ruth.

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the sweet video, noting that Ruth had chosen to mark the special day with Eamonn and her mum.

Ruth shared the sweet video of her mum Joan in the garden

"How lovely that you spent your wedding anniversary with your mum as well. Hope you had a wonderful day and a nice glass of bubbly!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Oh Ruth this is amazing! Love seeing your posts about your mum, so precious".

Eamonn and Ruth tied the knot on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship and to mark the anniversary of their special day, Ruth took to Instagram to share a sweet never-before-seen snap from their wedding reception.

The stars celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Saturday

In the photo, the happy couple can be seen looking away from the camera, with their arms around each other as they watch their live wedding singer from the dancefloor.

Many of the couple's celebrity friends wasted no time in taking to the comment section to congratulate them on their milestone anniversary. Their This Morning co-star Dr Amir Khan gushed: "Beautiful love you both x." Comedian Alan Carr wrote: "Awww amazing!!!" alongside a red heart emoji while former Bake Off winner Candice Brown added: "Perfection".

