Jane Moore congratulated by fans as she reveals exciting family news The star has become a grandmother!

Jane Moore had an incredible announcement to make on Tuesday, as the Loose Women star confirmed that she'd become a grandmother for the first time.

Jane posted a beautiful picture of her stepdaughter, Lauren, and her baby girl Summer, as well as her other two daughters, Ellie and Grace.

Captioning the lovely shot, the 59-year-old wrote: "Summer is here! Not the season (I'm back in jumpers already) but my stepdaughter Lauren's daughter pictured here with her proud mum, both her aunties and "Nana Jane" on the end.

"Born the same day as The Bloke (aka Grampy), she's a welcome bundle of joy in these challenging times. To all those already in the grandparent club, feel free to pass on any good advice!"

She jokingly added: "Also, not sure about 'Nana Jane' yet so if an alternative appeals I might ditch it and get in early on encouraging Summer to use it!!"

The gorgeous photo was met with unanimous support from the star's fans, including fellow Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, who wrote: "What a beautiful photo."

Jane has become a grandmother for the first time

Another fan penned: "Congratulations! My sister is called Glam-ma by her granddaughter," and a third said: "Congratulations, being a granny is the best job in the world."

In a heartfelt message, a fourth commented: "Enjoy every precious moment of being a Nanna - nothing beats the loving feeling of your grandchild cuddling up on the sofa with you #grandchildren."

Last month, the journalist thrilled fans when she shared a very rare photo of her daughter Ellie, as they enjoyed a family staycation.

She told her followers: "Touring the gorgeous Dorset in a vintage VW camper van called Scarlett with my eldest daughter. Such fun. We've already done Poole, Studland Bay, Corfe Castle and West Bay and tomorrow it's the New Forest.

"The rain was so torrential on the first night we thought we might float away, but it's brightened up wonderfully now. Have eaten far too many fish and chips but the lack of power steering on this thing is working wonders for my biceps. #staycation #dorset #vwcamper #summer."

The star is often very private about her family life

While Jane is incredibly private about her family, she did open up about her 'Ab-Fab'-style relationship with Ellie in a 2008 interview with Women and Home.

"Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship," she revealed.

"Her step-sister, Lauren, who's six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck."

