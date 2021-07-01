Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes fear for their 'baby' - fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dog owners will know that when our pets fall ill, it feels like a member of the family is unwell. Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford shared with fans that she is currently nursing her poorly pup Maggie – and husband Eamonn Holmes is especially worried.

Taking to Instagram to post an adorable video of her rescue dog looking very sorry for herself with a large blue inflatable collar on, Ruth revealed her pooch was ordered to wear the collar by the vet.

"Oh dear….Collar of Shame…" shared the presenter. "She hates me so much right now! She’s got a little sore spot on her leg which we have to stop her licking… I’ve explained it’s for her own good but she’s having none of it!"

Rushing to the comments, fellow TV host Eamonn wrote: "My Baby ..... honestly, if I'm not there to look after her ...." How sweet!

Ruth and Eamonn's dog Maggie looked very sorry for herself

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the heartwarming video and wish Maggie well. "Aaaaw poor Maggie, I feel for her. She really has got 'the hump' with you Ruth (for her own good though as you say!" wrote one fan, whilst another said: "She's looking very sorry for herself!"

"Oh bless her. These ones are much nicer than the big plastic cones. Hope she gets better soon," commented a third fan.

It might seem like Ruth and Eammon's dog got the celebrity treatment and lucked out of a plastic cone from the vet, but Maggie's inflatable collar is actually available on Amazon.

Inflatable Dog Collar, £13.99, Amazon

Softer and more comfortable than the dreaded 'cone', this inflatable collar is designed to protect your pets from injuries, rashes and post-surgery wounds.

Although the TV couple may consider Maggie as one of their own children, Ruth and Eamonn share an 18-year-old son, Jack, while Eamonn has three children – Rebecca, Declan and Niall – from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabrielle.

