Amy Schumer had fans tripping over themselves believing she was expecting her second child when she shared a hilarious pregnancy photo on Instagram.

The I Feel Pretty star conjured up some of her famous wit with a social media post to mock celebrities attending the Met Gala.

In the snapshot, Amy was pregnant, dressed casually and smiling on a set of steps, with people working all around her.

She'd captioned the less-than-glam image: "Thanks to my team and Anna!" teasing those A-listers who were striking similar poses at the event but dressed up to the nines.

Fans immediately began commenting on Amy's post with one asking: "Is this a pregnancy announcement?" and another writing: "Wait, is she pregnant again?"

Many more wondered the same thing but it was soon pointed out that the photo was a throwback from her first pregnancy.

Amy shared the pregnancy photo for comedic purposes

One fan also remarked that Amy has previously spoken candidly about never getting pregnant again. In her HBO documentary, Expecting Amy, she told her friend, Christy Turlington Burns: "I'm never doing it again."

The actress suffered severe morning sickness which got so bad she ended up in hospital on a drip.

During an interview on the Today show she confessed: "I mean, it’s something that I can’t imagine putting myself through again, but it’s also something I can’t imagine not putting myself through. It's so confusing."

Amy and Chris have one child together

Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, did embark on IVF to give their two-year-old son, Gene, a sibling but it was put on hold due to the pandemic.

At the time she said: "We've put the expansion of our family plan on hold because of the (coronavirus) pandemic. Whether I try to carry again or there’s a surrogate, it’s all just on hold."

