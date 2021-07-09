Amy Schumer posts bikini day photo - but it's not what you think The star sparked a fan frenzy

We can trust Amy Schumer to shake things up on National Bikini Day with some social media antics.

The Snatched actress got fans talking with a photo she posted on Instagram but there wasn't a piece of swimwear in sight.

Rather than showcase her figure like so many other celebrities, Amy posted a snapshot from the birth of her son, Gene.

The picture showed the mother-of-one cradling her baby moments after her C-section. She captioned it: "#nationalbikiniday," and was met with a barrage of comments.

One fan wrote: "I was just thinking about how I can’t wear a bikini because of my belly/c section scar but then I looked at pictures of that day and remembered I created a HUMAN! Thank you for sharing yours."

Another added: "Best post yet," and Amy was also branded, "hysterical".

Amy shared an unexpected photo on National Bikini

Amy regularly delights fans with her candid comments about being a mum to her two-year-old son who she shares with husband, Chris Fischer.

They love her honesty and the fact she doesn't pretend everything is perfect all of the time. She opened up to Moms.com and admitted it's important to be candid about your relationships too - especially if you're raising a child together.

Amy shares one son with her husband

"A lot of my friends are single, but the ones who have partners have a tendency to act like everything is always fine," she said. "When I hang out with the girls I grew up with, we get into it and update each other on our husbands. I just think we should be more open about what’s going on within our relationships."

Amy recently celebrated her 40th birthday – with a very risky surprise from her husband.

She shared a video showing Chris surprising her with a birthday cake with a unique message that read: "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it."

Whilst Amy didn't seem to react well to the joke, her friends couldn't help but laugh in the comments section."This is amazing. I love Chris," wrote one, whilst Debra Messing remarked: "You are perfect for one another. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMY!"

