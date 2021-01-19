We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amy Schumer shared a very relatable parenting post on Instagram amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Trainwreck star, 39, went makeup-free as she sat on the plush cream sofa inside her home and told fans how her son Gene is spending his free time.

"So every family has different rules and it's all about what works for you so we decided to do no screen time at all for our son and just guide him more towards things like adorable books," she said, holding up Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown.

WATCH: Amy Schumer shares relatable parenting post with son Gene

Amy sarcastically continued: "We just don't believe in screen time," before panning the camera around to show one-year-old Gene staring into the distance at what we assume is the TV – and he's so transfixed he doesn't even hear his mother!

"Do you want to read a book? A book, or…? We let him watch a lot of TV," confessed the mother-of-one.

The hilarious post was quickly met by an outpouring of appreciation from her followers, who could completely relate to her situation.

Lisa Rinna was among the first to comment: "We f*ck them up no matter what. Just love them," while Jessie Enfield wrote: "I was going to say....THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS. LOL. Crying."

Another added: "Hehehe saaaaame, girl, saaame," while a fourth joked: "I watched a lot of tv as a child, nobody was better prepared for lockdown than me. Hardly noticed it."

Amy and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son in May 2019, just one hour before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little boy Archie was born.

The actress previously spoke to Fatherly about how she has enjoyed spending lots of time with Gene and Chris.

"For anyone who’s had kids — the first year of your baby’s life is this magical time. I was supposed to be working a lot. Right now, I would have been seeing Gene an hour a day. So to have this time — we really know to appreciate every second with him. We have the time right now to just be giving him all our focus," she said.

She continued by gushing about her husband's bond with their son. "Chris is so capable and kind and loving. He’s just completely surpassed whatever dreams I had of him being a dad," Amy said.

