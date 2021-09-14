Carrie Underwood introduces new family member in rare video with sons The country superstar has two children

Carrie Underwood appears to have welcomed a new guest into her household – and it has quickly become a member of the family.

The country superstar shared a rare video of her sons, Isaiah, six, and Jacob, two, on Monday, playing with a frog that has been "hanging" around the family home.

In the adorable clips posted on her Instagram Stories, Isaiah and Jacob – whose faces are not in view – can be heard excitedly cooing over the amphibian.

"Country life be like…" Carrie captioned the first clip, which saw the frog nestled in one of her boy's hands.

Sweetly rubbing the back of its head, Carrie explained: "This dude has been hanging out in our backyard for a long time!"

She then revealed that Jacob has already grown attached to the frog, naming it "Kermit". How cute!

Carrie's youngest son named the frog Kermit

Carrie's surprising guest comes after she celebrated Isaiah's baseball debut last week, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher, play professional sports.

Posting a photo of the six-year-old kitted out in his uniform, Carrie wrote: "Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!"

She also included a super cute video of Isaiah hitting the ball and running to first base with a skip in his step. "Yah buddy!!! What a hit!! So proud of you!" shared one fan, as another commented: "Look at that hit!! Go Isaiah!"

Carrie shared Isaiah's baseball debut with fans

Carrie's sweet family moment comes after she shared a spectacular video of her singing at Sunday Night Football. The Grammy-winning artist worked the crowds and looked fantastic dressed in a silver and black metallic mini dress, with her long blonde hair styled in loose waves.

Fans were all saying the same thing after Carrie shared the video online, with many calling for her to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"Go Carrie awesome! Yes, she needs to be the Super Bowl Halftime Show – yes, yes, yes," one wrote, while another commented: "You should totally be in the Super Bowl Halftime Show! Your voice is amazing." A third added: "Carrie for the Halftime Show!"

