Kelly Clarkson upstaged by son Remington in adorable must-see video The Kelly Clarkson Show host lost her composure in front of Coldplay's Chris Martin

Kelly Clarkson lost her composure after she was upstaged on her own talk show by her son Remington.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared a clip on Instagram that saw her joined by Coldplay's Chris Martin and some very special guests – Remington and his sister River, seven.

In the clip, Kelly and Chris were singing along to Coldplay's hit, Yellow, when the camera panned to the adorable five-year-old.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson erupts after she's upstaged by son Remington

Mid-song, Remington cheekily looked around the room before announcing: "I need to go to the bathroom."

Kelly immediately flung her head back towards the couch in fits of laughter as the audience erupted into applause.

Captioning the hilarious video, Kelly wrote: "...and it was all yellow. Yep. That's definitely my kid. #YouGottaGoWhenYouGottaGo #TheKellyClarksonShow."

Kelly's fans were stunned by the family resemblance

Fans were quick to react to Remington's starring role, with many commenting on the strong resemblance between Kelly and her children – whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"Ohh how cute they look just like their mom," responded one. A second said: "I can't stop laughing. Your son is amazing!!"

A third added: "Your children are the spitting image of you," and a fourth wrote: "He looks exactly like you Kelly!!!! Adorable!!!!! Your little girl is so pretty, like her Mama!!!"

Kelly's show is a huge hit with fans and come next year it will replace The Ellen DeGeneres Show on NBC's daytime TV slot.

Kelly shares Remington and River with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

NBC told The Hollywood Reporter in May that The Kelly Clarkson Show will subsequently fill the gap in 2022 when Ellen's final season wraps.

Kelly's show is currently in its second season and has already been renewed for a further two series running until 2023.

The president of Universal Local, Valari Staab, told The Hollywood Reporter: "These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year.

"By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

