Kelly Clarkson gets fans talking with very rare photo of her children The singer is estranged from her ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson enjoyed a magical day out with her two adorable offspring on Wednesday - and the photo caused quite the stir.

The talk show host and singer took daughter, River, six, and son, Remington, four, to Disney World and shared a photo on Instagram of them with a group of Storm Troopers.

In the snapshot, Kelly was kneeling down in the middle of her children and they were all beaming brightly. She captioned it: "These aren't the droids you're looking for."

Before adding: "We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it's at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney."

Her fans blew up the comments section remarking on just how much the children resemble their famous mum. One wrote: "OMG. Your son is your mini me," while another added: "They look so much like you."

Kelly's fans were stunned at her children's resemblance to her

There were hundreds of messages from people blown away by how grown up her children suddenly look as they commented: "Awwww kids today grow up soooo fast. One minute they are cute little Babies. And you blink for one second there almost 10," and plenty simply wrote: "They're so big!"

Kelly also received a message from someone a little unexpected. The former The Voice judge is still embroiled in legal drama surrounding her divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly has primary custody of her children with Brandon

She recently requested that a judge declare her legally divorced from the father of her children and said they "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

But despite Kelly being granted primary custody of River and Remington it doesn't look like the Blackstocks are out of the picture - and she may not want them to be.

It appears the former American Idol winner has maintained a good relationship with Brandon's brother, Shelby - who is a race car driver and also the son of country music star Reba McEntire.

Shelby's fiancée, Marissa, commented on Kelly's photo and wrote: @shelbyblackstock and I were just there, too! Would have been good to see you + munchkins."

