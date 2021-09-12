Stacey Solomon addresses speculation she’s secretly given birth The Loose Women star is expecting baby number four

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to talk about whether or not she's still pregnant.

The presenter and author posted a video that showed her addressing a comment from one of her followers which read: "You don't look pregnant, have you had baby girl?"

Stacey grinned as she spoke to the camera, filming herself in the mirror as she talked. "I promise you I haven't secretly had the baby, she's still in there," she said, pulling up the top to show off her baby bump, which she then patted affectionately.

"It's just this top I think," she went on, adding: "But yeah… 37 weeks."

Stacey is expecting her fourth child and first girl with her fiancé, actor Joe Swash.

The couple share two-year-old son Rex and the former X Factor contestant is also a doting mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

Last week, the home-organising fanatic shared some sweet photos which showed her beaming as she enjoyed a baby shower thrown by her sister Jemma, which saw Stacey don a pink dress and celebrate her daughter's imminent arrival among her closest friends and family.

Stacey's top skimmed over her baby bump

Taking to Instagram following the incredible day out, her Loose Women co-star and friend Nadia Sawalha paid tribute to the mother-to-be and revealed the adorable nickname she has for her daughter.

"What a beautiful afternoon spent with a truly beautiful family. We are all so excited for you and can't wait to meet your new pickle-Lilly (this is my playful nickname for baba and NOT a name drop!!) Love you Stace and Joe…" she wrote.

Nadia posted several other pictures, showing off the stunning three-tier pink cake the guests enjoyed as well as the incredible decorations - and her followers were quick to comment.

"You'll always be Pippy Longstocking to me," wrote fellow Loose Women star Denise Welch, while their colleague Kaye Adams simply remarked: "Fab-u-lous! X."

