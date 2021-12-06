Perrie Edwards shares adorable new video of rarely-seen baby Axel - watch The Little Mix singer delighted fans with the sweet clip

Perrie Edwards just delighted fans when she shared a very rare video of baby son Axel on Sunday. The Little Mix star was getting into the Christmas spirit at home with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their three-month-old bundle of joy.

DISCOVER: Perrie Edwards' holiday diet looks unbelievable – and we're jealous

The Between Us singer, who has just confirmed Little Mix's hiatus next year, shared the most precious video of Axel dressed in a white onesie, wearing Christmas tree embellished socks pulled up over his knees. Dancing his way into the frame, Axel's little legs look like he's boogying to Elton John's Step Into Christmas, with the video ending as his bemused face comes into shot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards' new video of baby Axel is the cutest thing you'll see

Fans also got a good look at the Christmas décor in Perrie's modern abode. A black TV stand ran the whole length of one wall, with a circular lamp resting on top of it. There were personalised stockings hanging from it, including one for Perrie's mum Deborah and another for her dog Travis.

MORE: Perrie Edwards' mind-blowing Surrey mansion to raise first baby - photos

READ: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards shares stunning bikini photos alongside baby Axel

The adorable video marks one of the first times fans have seen baby Axel as Perrie has chosen to keep the youngster out of the limelight since his birth.

Perrie only started sharing photos of Axel last month

Last month, she began sharing footage and photos of her first child during a family holiday to Dubai with Liverpool midfielder Alex.

"Top tip, take your mammy on holiday to play nanny," Perrie wrote alongside a video of herself in a gorgeous green bikini.

Her friends and fans loved the rare family snaps, which showed baby Axel enjoying the sunshine on his first holiday.

Perrie and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents in August

Perrie – who performed the band's farewell single on Graham Norton alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall last Friday – has also shared an insight into how her pet dog Hatchi is coping with Axel's arrival.

PHOTOS: Little Mix mums Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards' best baby photos

Perrie wrote: "For all you people who keep asking 'How's Hatchi since the baby arrived?" She filmed herself as her Pomeranian pup crawled over her and tried to lick her face.

"Clingy," the singer concluded.