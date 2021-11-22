Perrie Edwards reveals reality of 'clingy' family member after birth of son - video The Little Mix star shared a video of her dog Hatchi

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards may be enjoying life as a new mother, but the Sweet Melody songstress has more than her son Axel to think about at home.

Taking to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself with her dog, Hatchi, the star revealed she's been battling with jealousy from her pup at home since her and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their firstborn back in August. The clip showed Perrie being smothered by her four-legged friend as he craved attention.

Perrie wrote: "For all you people who keep asking 'How's Hatchi since the baby arrived?' She filmed herself as her Pomeranian pup crawled over her and tried to lick her face.

"Clingy," the singer concluded.

Perrie shared the hilarious video with her Instagram followers

Perrie's pup Hatchi has gained quite the following on social media, with 122k followers on his @hatchisgreatadventures Instagram account, run by 28-year-old Perrie.

The star is notoriously private about her personal life with her new family, but treated fans to a series of rare photos during her family holiday to Dubai earlier this month.

"Top tip, take your mammy on holiday to play nanny," Perrie wrote alongside a video of herself in a gorgeous green bikini by Elizabeth Hurley.

Her friends and fans loved the rare family snaps, which showed baby Axel enjoying the sunshine on his first holiday.

The Little Mix star coordinated with her furry friend earlier this year

"I cannot cope with all of this," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Oh my goodness mama what a beautiful family you are. You are glowing and baby is beautiful and Alex isn't bad either."

"Omg he is a handsome baby," a third said of Axel, whilst a fourth remarked: "OMG THE BABY PIC IM CRYING."

Perrie welcomed her first child with Alex on 21 August and announced his birth a day later alongside a black and white photo of part of his face and hand. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she captioned the photo.

Two weeks later, the new mum shared a full picture of her son in an adorable blue outfit and announced his name to the world.

"2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain," she simply wrote.

