Little Mix's Perrie Edwards shares stunning bikini photos alongside baby Axel

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has enjoyed her first family holiday alongside her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their newborn baby boy Axel.

MORE: Little Mix singers' lavish homes: Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade

The trio flew to Dubai to spend some days in the sun and the singer has now shared pictures of their time away – and we're jealous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards enjoys first holiday abroad with baby Axel

The snaps, shared on Instagram, show the new mum looking stunning in several different bikinis and summery outfits. Fans were also treated to several close-up snaps of baby Axel – who is adorable.

RELATED: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock poses with her twins for the first time – see pic

MORE: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to sell £4.95million home after welcoming twins?

"Some wholesome holiday content," Perrie captioned the post.

In her Stories, the 28-year-old gave further insight into her holiday, revealing that she had taken her mother Debbie to help with childcare.

Perrie sunbathed whilst her mother Debbie took care of baby Axel

"Top tip, take your mammy on holiday to play nanny," she wrote alongside a video of herself in a gorgeous green bikini by Elizabeth Hurley.

Her friends and fans loved the rare family snaps.

"I cannot cope with all of this," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Oh my goodness mama what a beautiful family you are. You are glowing and baby is beautiful and Alex isn't bad either."

"Omg he is a handsome baby," a third said of Axel, whilst a fourth remarked: "OMG THÉ BABY PIC IM CRYING."

Axel was born in August

Perrie welcomed her first child with Alex on 21 August and announced his birth a day later alongside a black and white photo of part of his face and hand. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she captioned the photo.

Two weeks later, the new mum shared a full picture of her son in an adorable blue outfit and announced his name to the world.

"2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain," she simply wrote.