Perrie Edwards' holiday diet looks unbelievable – and we're jealous The Little Mix star is giving us serious food envy

Perrie Edwards is enjoying her first family holiday with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since welcoming baby Axel in August, and has been treating her fans to snippets from their sun-soaked Dubai getaway - including their delicious menu.

The Little Mix star is so relatable and it's great to see the new mum hasn't been restricting herself, tucking into all sorts of mouth-watering dishes during her beach break. While enjoying a family night out at Topgolf Dubai, Perrie dined on a series of delicious dishes, including mac and cheese bites covered in parmesan served with mayo and tomato-based dipping sauces.

WATCH: Perrie Edwards enjoys first holiday abroad with baby Axel

The group then ate beef and buffalo chicken sliders, served with cheese. They later headed out for dinner where the main course featured a whole lobster.

Despite being one-third of the biggest girl band on the planet, Perrie's outing to driving range experience Topgolf looked so down-to-earth and affordable.

Perrie has been enjoying delicious food in Dubai

The star has been staying at the new Raffles the Palm in Dubai with Arsenal footballer Alex, baby Axel, her mum and her cousin Ellie Hemmings.

Perrie welcomed her first child with Alex on 21 August and announced his birth a day later alongside a black and white photo of part of his face and hand. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she captioned the photo.

The Little Mix star is loved-up with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Two weeks later, she revealed their son's name, sharing: "2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain."

Fans have been loving Perrie's recent updates and seeing more of baby Axel than ever before, as well as some seriously stunning snaps of her holiday wardrobe.

Perrie and her family dined on lobster

The Sweet Melody singer looks absolutely unbelievable – and we love the new mum's approach to health and fitness.

Perrie has been open about body confidence in the past and has worked closely with celebrity PT Danielle Peazer in order to focus on feeling strong and healthy.

Danielle previously explained: "She learned to love what her body can do through exercise rather than torturing it into getting results".