Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announce arrival of their first child Congratulations are in order!

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on cloud nine after the birth of their first child on Saturday 21st August 2021.

Taking to their social media pages on Sunday to share a heartwarming series of photos, the couple revealed they couldn't be happier following the safe arrival of their newborn baby.

WATCH: Perrie Edwards displays blossoming baby bump in sportswear

Their message read: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 [heart emoji]" and showed their newborn's tiny feet and hands.

The Little Mix singer, 28, and her footballer boyfriend Alex announced their pregnancy news back in May. The couple shared similar posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

Perrie and Alex have not yet shared the gender or name of their newborn

The first black-and-white, artsy snap showed a close-up of Perrie's bare bump, while a second was of the couple laughing and smiling with Alex resting his hands on his girlfriend's tummy. "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," Perrie wrote. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Liverpool football player Alex, who is also the same age, captioned his post: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

The couple shared the adorable snap of their tiny newborn to Instagram

The baby joy comes as Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also due to welcome her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

Just months prior to the arrival, Perrie and Leigh-Anne shared their surprise when they heard they were pregnant at the same time. In a TikTok video the blonde beauty revealed they "cried our eyes out" upon discovering the news.

She added: "We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance...

Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne and Perrie debut their baby bumps at the BRIT Awards

"I was thinking, 'I won't be able to do that.' I messaged my manager and she called me and said, 'You're pregnant…' 'Then she said: 'Can I add someone to the call?' "I just heard this voice that said: 'Perrie! You too!' And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing!"

