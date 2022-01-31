Helen Skelton's baby daughter Elsie taken on special family outing – and it's adorable The one-month-old watched her dad Richie Myler play rugby

Helen Skelton has wasted no time since welcoming her third child with husband Richie Myler. Just days after giving birth, she enjoyed a family hike, and this weekend she took her daughter to her first rugby game.

The family wrapped up warm as they headed to Headingley Stadium to watch Richie's team, Leeds Rhinos, beat Hull FC.

Helen took to Instagram on Sunday to share the most adorable family picture, showing her with baby Elsie on her carrier, whilst proud dad Richie held on to their youngest son, Louis.

"Four out of five ain't bad. Babies first game. (She slept through it) Then went down a rabbit hole looking at pics of Ernie watching dad at Catalan and Warrington and Louis at Headingly. And I wonder why they tackle each other. Poor kids. #family #newbaby #tiredeyes #leeds #rugby #weekends #sport #weekends," she captioned the sweet post.

Helen took her youngest to see their dad play rugby

The fun didn't stop there for the one-month-old, as it seems baby Elsie got some cuddles from some of dad Richie's colleagues.

"Loved cuddles with Elsie," wrote James Donaldson, who plays as a loose forward and second-row for the Leeds Rhinos.

Fans loved the picture and took the opportunity to hail Richie as the "greatest player".

"That's a great family moment to treasure Helen…! Hope you all had a brilliant day, the happiness in your faces says it all," wrote one, whilst a second commented: "Richie is by far the greatest player he did great today. What a lovely photo of the 4 of you."

Richie Myler plays for the Leeds Rhinos

A third remarked: "Awww Lovely picture, she will be in a kit b4 we know it xx."

Helen and Richie welcomed Elsie on 28 December, and last week Helen marked her daughter's first month earthside by sharing some special photos of her.

The mum-of-three posted some stunning snaps of her young girl having a nap, but sweetly holding on her mum's finger with her tiny hands.

Helen lovingly captioned the snaps: "One month of you #babygirl," alongside a heart emoji and she also tagged her husband.