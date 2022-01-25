Helen Skelton reveals 'god send' baby gift that helps her tend to all three children

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Skelton has tried out many baby products in the past six years, but since welcoming daughter Elsie she has discovered some new essentials that help her manage as a mother of three.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Countryfile presenter shared some gifts that she had received, which she described as a "god send".

WATCH: Helen Skelton gives HELLO! a tour inside her incredible family home

The first one is a swing by Munchkin, and baby Elsie could be seen lying comfortably asleep in it whilst swaying side-to-side.

"Sometimes I have to feed your brothers and when I do, this is a god send.. thank you @munchkinuk #gift," she wrote alongside the adorable video of her daughter in the £180 swing.

Baby Elsie relaxing in her swing

The following clip was taken inside her bedroom and showed Elsie's little SnuzPod crib.

"The other thing we love (third baby to sleep in @snuzuk). Thank you #gift. I like that I can see her face all night," she wrote alongside the brief clip.

She added: "We are very lucky to have been sent these kind gifts and have made donations to @leedsbabybank @eden_valley_hospice. (We also do lots of sharing with friends).

"Will always tag and share things that are genuinely useful," she told her followers.

Helen also swears by her SnuzPod

Baby Elsie is currently sleeping in her parents' bedroom but Helen and her husband Richie Myler have prepared a gorgeous pink nursery for when she is ready to sleep on her own.

Talking exclusively to HELLO! last week, Helen revealed she painted the nursery pink before knowing the baby's gender.

"I was convinced I was having a girl. And now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough," she said.

The nursery also has "a reading tent for the boys as I want them to have a little space in her room, and a double bed", she said. "We know what is going to happen: we are all going to end up in there! The boys are rough and tumble, but they are quite mummy's boys and like snuggling up to me at night."

