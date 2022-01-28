Helen Skelton shares emotional tribute to newborn daughter The Countryfile presenter welcomed her third child in December

Helen Skelton has been melting the hearts of her 268,000 Instagram followers with plenty of photos of her newborn daughter, but on Friday their hearts melted for a special reason.

The presenter gave birth to her daughter, Elsie, on 28 December 2021, so as the young girl reached her first month on the planet, her mum shared some special photos and wrote a moving tribute. The mum-of-three posted some stunning snaps of her young girl having a nap, but sweetly holding on her mum's finger with her tiny hands. Aww!

Alongside the images, Helen lovingly wrote: "One month of you #babygirl," alongside a heart emoji and she also tagged her husband, Richie Myler.

Several of her close friends, including Olympian Helen Glover, were lost for words over the emotional photos and simply posted heart emojis.

Others shared the joy, as one said: "Special moments to treasure," and a second added: "Beautiful girl it goes far too quickly xx."

A third commented: "Such [a] lovely picture…magical moments to treasure forever…hope little Elsie Kate is doing well… have a lovely wknd Helen," while a fourth simply posted: "Adorable," with a string of heart emojis.

Helen shared some sweet photos of her baby daughter

Elsie has a special meaning behind her middle name, with Helen sharing the heartbreaking reason with HELLO! in an interview.

"We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s," she explained. "I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

Helen also revealed her and her husband had no preference over the sex of their third child despite people assuming they wanted a girl. "But it wasn't like that for us," she said. "We just wanted more children and we wanted the surprise."

Even though they decided not to find out, Helen was so sure she was having a daughter that she painted the nursery pink.

The star welcomed her daughter in December

"I was convinced I was having a girl," she revealed, as she suffered from pregnancy sickness. "And now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough."

She added that Richie is over the moon to be a girl-dad, revealing: "He is buzzing. All his mates have said to him how daughters are always daddy's little girls.

"He had been on tenterhooks for about a month. All the way through November, he was convinced I'd have her early. Every time I called him, he would say: 'Are you in labour?'"

