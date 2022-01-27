Helen Skelton is one 'yummy mummy' in never-before-seen glam post-baby photo The mother-of-three looked gorgeous!

Helen Skelton has been immersed in her newborn bubble since welcoming her daughter Elsie in December, but on Wednesday she reminisced about the time she glammed up for a photoshoot with HELLO! magazine – and fans showered her with compliments.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a gorgeous selfie of herself taken inside her home.

In the picture, Helen looks stunning in a Wyse London dress and beige Barbour coat. Her hair is styled in loose waves and her makeup kept natural, with just a tinge of lipstick and some brown eyeliner.

"Wellness tip – don't wear a spec of makeup for three weeks then put a full face on. You look in the mirror and think….. Mascara has magical powers and so does @melissabourne," she wrote alongside it.

Helen looked gorgeous in the selfie she shared

The post was a hit with her 268,000 followers, who called her a "yummy mummy" and "beautiful".

"You are so beautiful you don’t need to wear makeup," wrote one, whilst another added: "Helen... you look amazing."

A third remarked: "You do not need any makeup. Glowing new mum x."

Helen welcomed her third child with her husband Richie Myler in December and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this month, revealed her daughter's special name.

The new mum introduced her baby to HELLO! earlier this month

Helen told HELLO!: "We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

As for her daughter's first name, it seems Elsie's big brothers, Ernie, six, and Louis, four, had their say in the choice.

"The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning," said Helen. "Mind you, if the baby had been a boy, Louis wanted to call it Wolverine. We said: 'Okay, we'll put it on the list!'"