Strictly star reveals joyful baby news after fertility struggles - see photo The professional boxer shared the news with fans

Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams has shared her baby joy with the world, revealing her girlfriend Ella Baig is pregnant following a successful round of IVF.

Olympic boxer Nicola and partner Ella made the join announcement on Instagram with a loved up picture of them kissing and a photograph of a baby scan. They wrote: "We're so excited to announce that our family is expanding. After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we're going to be parents!

"We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs everything in between. Welcome to the world little one."

Nicola Adams and partner Ella announced their baby news on social media

The post was met with a sea of well wishes from their fans with one writing: "You will both be amazing parents," and another adding: "Oh my, this is amazing."

Nicola's former dance partner Katya Jones rushed to the comments to write: "I am beyond excited and happy for you!!!!!!!!! [You're] gonna be such amazing parents!!!!"

Nicola's dance partner Katya sent a message of congratulations

Alexandra Burke was also among the stars to add a comment, writing: "Awww how exciting!!!!! So happy for you both! [love heart emojis].

Despite the elated Instagram post, it wasn't all easy for Nicola and Ella to conceive and the boxer has opened up in an interview with Vogue, explaining their difficult journey and immense joy.

Nicola admitted: "It’s always been a dream but, as a lesbian, I grew up wondering if it might be harder."

The couple went down the IVF route, and Nicola explained: "We decided that Ella would carry the baby, that we’d use my egg, and find a sperm donor that resembled Ella."

After a miscarriage and two failed attempts, Nicola and Ella finally received some positive news and now they are very much looking forward to becoming parents.

"We’re focused on getting our home ready and learning as much as we can about parenthood," added Nicola.

