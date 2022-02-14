Anton du Beke shares rare picture of his 'adorable' twins The Strictly Come Dancing star is one proud father

Anton du Beke is currently busy with his and Erin Boag's tour, Showtime, but the Strictly Come Dancing star couldn't help but share an incredibly rare picture of his twins, George and Henrietta. Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old posted three adorable pictures of his children at home, and they could not have looked cuter.

"Start 'em young! My little ones ready to hit the slopes in their gorgeous Smalls Merino wool base layers. Thank you so much @lovemysmalls- a wonderful surprise! Anton XX. #LoveMySmalls #smallsmerino #merino #wool# sustainablefashion #supportingindependents," he captioned the photos.

In the first snap, the four-year-old twins can be seen standing next to each other, with Henrietta holding on to her brother. In another picture, they are giving each other a big hug whilst smiling at the camera.

Fans of the Strictly judge couldn't get enough, with many commenting how "adorable" they are. "Oh my days…they are adorable," one wrote, whilst a second added: "They are absolutely adorable. Get them dancing !! X."

Others couldn't help but comment on who they looked like the most, with many agreeing that George is Anton's double, while Henrietta looks like Anton's wife Hannah. "Your son is a mini me of you," one declared, whilst another remarked: "A little Anton and a little Hannah how blessed."

Fans commented on how Henrietta and George are their parents' mini-mes

Anton and Hannah married in April 2017, just three weeks after welcoming their twins. Speaking about the secret ceremony to HELLO! at the time, Anton revealed the couple married at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire, with just a handful of guests, on 20 April 2017 – the fifth anniversary of their first encounter.

"I love the thought of being married on that date," Anton said. "It was a very small wedding, then we had afternoon tea and went home. Some people like a huge celebration, but I didn't feel comfortable with that because it's a very intimate moment and I just wanted to get married to Hannah.

The siblings sweetly embraced at home

"She is an incredible lady and a wonderful mum. I knew she would be. She's kind, intelligent, funny and light of spirit. She's gorgeous. Neither of us is getting any younger so we're not planning to have any more children. We have been blessed with our incredible son and daughter, so we're happy."

