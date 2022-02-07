Rachel Riley sparks reaction with rare photo of baby Noa with sister Maven The mother-of-two is married to Strictly's Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley left fans swooning on Monday morning after posting an adorable photo of her two daughters, Maven and Noa, whom she shares with husband Pasha Kovalev.

SEE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's quirky home to welcome new baby

The Countdown star, who gave birth to baby Noa in November last year, took to Instagram to gush over her young children as they shared a cuddle in bed. Rachel posted a gorgeous photo of the two sisters wearing matching pyjamas from Toby Tiger, complete with vibrant pink fabric and a robin print.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley proves daughter Maven is taking after her

Rachel simply captioned her photo with a heart-eye emoji, which amassed quite the reaction from fans who rushed to share their love for the heartwarming post.

"The moments we live for," wrote one fan, while another penned: "#omg cuteness overload."

"Gorgeous! I think your little one looks like Pasha," quipped a third, and a fourth wrote: "Omg just how cute are your little munchkins."

Rachel posted the sweet photo of her girls in matching pyjamas

Rachel shares Noa and two-year-old Maven with her former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Pasha. The couple started dating at the end of 2013 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

RELATED: Rachel Riley shares hilarious parenting confession - and it's so relatable

MORE: Rachel Riley marks Pasha Kovalev's 42nd birthday in the sweetest way as she reflects on 'change'

Speaking recently to chat show host Lorraine Kelly just after the birth of Noa, Rachel confessed: "I'm in that new mum daze. I've got two little girls now. Noa's two weeks old, so she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.

Rachel gave birth to baby Noa in November last year

"When we introduced her [Maven] to her [Noa], she checked her tummy because she was telling us that she had a baby in her tummy - so she was like, 'It's out now.' That's good to know, painless for her."

She continued: "She's absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.