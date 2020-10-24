Who is Nicola Adams' girlfriend Ella Baig and what have the couple said about the Strictly 'curse'? The couple have been dating since 2018

Nicola Adams is making history as one half of Strictly Come Dancing's first ever same-sex pairing.

The Olympic boxer has been matched with pro dancer Katya Jones for the 2020 series, but who is Nicola's partner in real life? Meet Ella Baig, the model who's been dating the sports star for two years.

Who is Nicola Adams' girlfriend Ella Baig?

Ella, 22, is a stunning model who is signed with London-based agency, HLD Models & Production. She often shares modelling photos on her Instagram page, that is when she isn't posting cute loved-up snaps with her famous girlfriend.

How did Nicola Adams and Ella Baig meet?

The couple met during a night out in Leeds in 2018, after Ella finished her time at university there. The model admitted she didn't know who Nicola, 37, was and had to ask a friend who everyone was taking pictures of.

Ella and Nicola have been dating for two years

"I remember being outside the club with my friend, and I'd had a couple of drinks," Ella told The Sun. "But someone took a picture of her and I turned around and you know when you're drunk and you do that loud whisper… I turned to my friend and went, 'Why is everyone asking for pictures of her, she's not even that fit?'

"She heard me say that but she liked the fact I didn't know who she was, as rude as I was. We carried on talking for quite a while and it went on from there." The couple aren't shy about their relationship on Instagram, with Nicola often calling Ella "babe" and Ella referring to her girlfriend as her "boo".

Ella didn't know who Nicola was when they first met in Leeds

Where do Nicola Adams and Ella Baig live?

The couple's relationship quickly grew serious and after one year of dating, Nicola and Ella bought their first home together in Leeds, which they share with their pet dog Brooklyn. Earlier this month, they moved into a rented property in North London while Nicola takes part in Strictly.

The couple share pet dog Brooklyn

What have Nicola Adams and Ella Baig said about the Strictly curse?

The double gold Olympic medallist has been training with Strictly partner Katya for 12 or 13 hour-long days. But both Nicola and Ella have brushed off any concerns about the show's so-called curse. "The idea of the curse doesn't bother me at all," Ella told The Sun. "People have made comments asking if I'm worried but I'm worried the same amount as a regular day.

"If you're not fully committed in your relationship and you have any sense of mistrust then you're not in the right relationship. You need to have that trust. It feels no different to any other day."

Nicola, likewise, told Grazia: "It's not a big deal. It's not even a curse. You're either happy with your partner or you're not!" Of working with Katya, she added: "I'm super excited to work with Katya. She's so creative and really good at choreography. She's unbelievable."

