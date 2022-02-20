Royals' 5 favourite dog breeds: Meet the royal-approved pups

It's estimated that a third of the UK population are confirmed 'dog people', with 33% of families owning a dog according to a recent survey by PFMA.

SEE: 13 royals and their beloved pet dogs in photos

As a nation of certified dog lovers, it will come as no surprise that the royal family are the proud owners of several canine companions. The Queen has long been known for her love of dogs, and has owned more than 30 Corgis during her reign! The monarch's passion is shared with many other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William meet therapy puppies

It's not just Corgis that make the cut as the royals' favourite dog breed. Prince William and Duchess Kate own an adorable English Cocker Spaniel, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted a rescue Labrador when they relocated to the UK. Once the royals find a breed that they bond with, they will often make sure they’ve got one, or two or even five in some cases, next to them for life. Scroll on to discover the royals' favourite dog breeds…

READ: 5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support

MORE: 5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Corgi

The Queen's corgis have been keeping the monarch in good canine company for decades. She was given her first corgi Susan when she was just 18, and even took the beloved pet on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.

Corgis are known for being happy, loving, and intelligent, but with a stubborn or independent streak at times. They are easy to train and can be extremely docile, (especially when tempted with food!).

Labrador

Many of the royals have owned Labradors, and it's easy to see why. This dog breed is known for being gentle, loyal and possesses a strong desire to please its owners.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a Labrador named Pula since moving to the United States - and we bet Archie Harrison and little Lilibet Diana love growing up with a furry friend in their home!

Beagle

When Meghan relocated to the UK in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry, she was only able to bring one of her rescue dogs – a beagle named Guy with her, after her other dog Bogart was too old to make the transatlantic journey.

Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. A popular royal dog, the Beagle was originally bred to be a hunting breed, due to its superior sense of smell and expert tracking abilities.

English Cocker Spaniel

In 2012, Kate's brother, James Middleton, gifted the family an eight-month-old spaniel. The Cambridges are known to be dog lovers and previously owned an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo. The sweet dog sadly died in November 2020, with William and Kate sharing the sad news on social media.

The oh-so-popular Cocker Spaniel is a highly affectionate pup and makes the ultimate companion. This loving, intelligent breed will form a fiercely loyal bond with its family.

Jack Russell Terrier

The Duchess of Cornwall has always been fond of animals, taking over Patronage of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home from the Queen - where she adopted her two rescue Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell. Camilla gave the pups a new lease of life after they were found in desperate need of help.

The Duchess told the BBC: "[Battersea Dogs and Cats Home] found Bluebell two or three weeks later wandering about in woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead."

"They nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She's very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say," she continued.

Indeed, Jack Russell's can be loving and loyal, but are an athletic breed that requires a lot of attention and exercise. These energetic pups also have a tendency to get vocal if they don't get their way.

RELATED: 5 cost-friendly dog breeds: Meet the UK's most affordable pups

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.