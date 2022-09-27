Why corgis are becoming the most popular dog breed after the Queen's death These adorable pups were beloved by the late Queen

No other animal conjures up images of royalty quite like the corgi. The adorable breed is known for its lively nature, cheery expressions, distinctive body shape and of course – its association with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It therefore comes as no surprise that the demand for these beloved pups has skyrocketed since the late monarch's passing. According to Elina Agnati, founder of WhatAnimalsEat.com, online searches for corgis for sale have exploded by 8600 percent after the Queen’s passing in the UK.

So, what makes the humble corgi so loveable? Keep scrolling to discover what traits the pooches possess that helped make them a favourite of the late Queen's throughout her 70-year-long reign…

Corgis have a sweet disposition

Corgis are known to be highly affectionate and loyal creatures. They are happy, smart pups who also have a playful side – making them ideal companions.

Corgis are perfect family dogs

Not only do they get along well with other animals including livestock, but corgis are also excellent dogs if you have children.

As they were originally bred to chase strays away from livestock, they make great watchdogs – plus their big bark that is an ideal deterrent to any unwelcome visitors.

Their small size also makes them a low-maintenance house dog, yet they do require regular grooming due to their thick coats.

Corgis are excellent working dogs

One of the world's most popular herding breeds, the corgi is a short but powerful pup. With their long and low build, corgis are remarkably quick, fearless and agile.

During her impressive 70-year-reign, Queen Elizabeth II is thought to have owned more than 30 corgis - and tolerated no less than the royal treatment for them.

The Queen's father, King George VI, arguably sparked Elizabeth's deep affection for corgis after she was gifted her first pup Susan on her milestone 18th birthday in 1944.

At the time of her death, the Queen owned two corgis - Muick and Sandy - and one dorgi (a dachshund/corgi crossbreed), named Candy. Other much-loved royal corgis include Susan, Willow, Holly, Vulcan, Dookie, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma, and Linnet.

Often referred to as 'her family', the late Queen's corgis were a steady source of comfort throughout her reign. Her dresser, Angela Kelly, recently revealed they proved a "constant joy" for the monarch and "always brought a smile to everyone's faces."

