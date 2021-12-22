5 cost-friendly dog breeds: Meet the UK's most affordable pups

Georgia Brown
What is the cheapest dog breed in the UK? Discover the most affordable dog breeds, from the Dachshund to the Labrador Retriever, Cockapoo & more
Prospective pet owners will know the price of puppies has soared since the start of the pandemic, with over 3 million households in the UK opting to adopt a dog to help ease feelings of isolation and seek companionship.
If you're looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your family, but are put off by the cost of adoption - it's not all bad news. Whilst the cost of many popular UK dog breeds has dramatically increased over the last 9 months, latest data from Family Money shows that some have also declined, making owning a fluffy friend more accessible than ever.
Dog owners should always consider the costs of pet food, grooming, care and pet insurance before committing to purchasing a puppy, whether you're adopting a rescue dog or splashing the cash on your favourite breed.
So what are the UK's most affordable dog breeds, do you ask? Scroll on to discover the dogs that have fallen in price…
The UK's most affordable dog breeds
English Springer Spaniel
Average Cost: £1,266
The English Springer Spaniel is a loveable breed, and very affectionate in nature. Originally bred to hunt game, these lively pups are most comfortable in a playful family environment with access to lots of space to burn off their endless energy. They've fallen about £336 in price since the start of the pandemic too.
Cockapoo
Average Cost: £1,459
The Cockapoo is the perfect family-friendly pup, both kind in nature and gentle in temperament. Despite being one of the most popular breeds in the UK, the loving Cockapoo has seen a dramatic £1012 fall in price in recent months.
Cocker Spaniel
Average Cost: £1,692
The oh-so-popular Cocker Spaniel puts another spaniel breed on the UK's most affordable list, falling in price by about £538. This affectionate pup makes the ultimate companion, and will form a fiercely loyal bond with its family.
Dachshund
Average Cost: £1,773
Calling all sausage dog owners! These popular pups are more affordable than ever, coming in at nearly £500 cheaper than they were at the start of the year.
Labrador Retriever
Average Cost: £1,799
Professionally trained emotional support, therapy and service dogs are almost always Labrador Retrievers – they are gentle, loyal and possess a strong desire to please their owners - and they've fallen in price by nearly £150.
