5 cost-friendly dog breeds: Meet the UK's most affordable pups

Prospective pet owners will know the price of puppies has soared since the start of the pandemic, with over 3 million households in the UK opting to adopt a dog to help ease feelings of isolation and seek companionship.

If you're looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your family, but are put off by the cost of adoption - it's not all bad news. Whilst the cost of many popular UK dog breeds has dramatically increased over the last 9 months, latest data from Family Money shows that some have also declined, making owning a fluffy friend more accessible than ever.

Dog owners should always consider the costs of pet food, grooming, care and pet insurance before committing to purchasing a puppy, whether you're adopting a rescue dog or splashing the cash on your favourite breed.

So what are the UK's most affordable dog breeds, do you ask? Scroll on to discover the dogs that have fallen in price…

The UK's most affordable dog breeds

English Springer Spaniel

Average Cost: £1,266

The English Springer Spaniel is a loveable breed, and very affectionate in nature. Originally bred to hunt game, these lively pups are most comfortable in a playful family environment with access to lots of space to burn off their endless energy. They've fallen about £336 in price since the start of the pandemic too.

Cockapoo

Average Cost: £1,459

The Cockapoo is the perfect family-friendly pup, both kind in nature and gentle in temperament. Despite being one of the most popular breeds in the UK, the loving Cockapoo has seen a dramatic £1012 fall in price in recent months.

Cocker Spaniel

Average Cost: £1,692

The oh-so-popular Cocker Spaniel puts another spaniel breed on the UK's most affordable list, falling in price by about £538. This affectionate pup makes the ultimate companion, and will form a fiercely loyal bond with its family.

Dachshund

Average Cost: £1,773

Calling all sausage dog owners! These popular pups are more affordable than ever, coming in at nearly £500 cheaper than they were at the start of the year.

Labrador Retriever

Average Cost: £1,799

Professionally trained emotional support, therapy and service dogs are almost always Labrador Retrievers – they are gentle, loyal and possess a strong desire to please their owners - and they've fallen in price by nearly £150.

