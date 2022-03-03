Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie helps his mum out at work – see adorable photo The five-year-old is quite the character

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's five-year-old son Christopher, 'Wolfie', has been pictured seemingly helping his mother Dara Huang at work.

Wolfie was photographed relaxing on a chaise lounge in the waiting area of a shop while concentrating on an electronic device. "Chaise lounge for babies," wrote his mother alongside the picture. He was wearing a navy tracksuit and black trainers for the outing and Dara used a love heart emoji over his face to conceal his identity.

WATCH: The moment Princess Beatrice's stepson paints the carpet

The image was shared to Dara's Instagram Stories in between slides of her important work as an architect and interior designer suggesting she was in work mode for the retail outing. Perhaps Wolfie was eyeing up the piece of furniture for one of his mother's latest projects while she browsed the rails.

Wolfie was pictured out shopping

The youngster has shown his creative side before, getting involved in painting huge canvases inside his gorgeous London home which he shares with his mother.

Wolfie did get a little overzealous with the paintbrush one day though and accidentally painted the cream carpet too!

Dara shared the video on Instagram to her 43,000 followers revealing the moment that enthusiastic painter Wolfie took a large paint brushed filled with white paint and decorated the floor instead.

Wolfie lives with his mother in London

Dara could be heard in the short clip saying: "Wolfie no, no no," but it was too late – the damage was done.

"Before we give total creative license… don't make this mistake!" she joked in the caption.

While Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice usually remains tight-lipped about her private life with husband Edoardo, in an exclusive video interview with HELLO!'s guest editor Giovanna Fletcher, for our Back to School digital issue, she did let one detail slip. In an adorable moment, she referred to Wolfie as her "bonus son," and we agree, it's such a lovely way to look at it.

